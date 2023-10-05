Remains discovered near nature preserve identified as missing Thousand Oaks resident

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The skeletal remains discovered near Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve on Sep. 25 have been identified as 36-year-old Thousand Oaks resident Taylor Beck Thompson on Thursday.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the Medical Examiner's Office, alongside the Sheriff's Forensic Services Bureau Fingerprint Unit, identified Thompson who has been reported missing since September of this year.

The manner and cause of death remain under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Ventura County Sheriff's Sergeant Albert Ramirez at 805-384-4761.