Skeletal remains discovered near Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve near Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A local hiker in the open space between the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve and the 1900 block of Roadrunner Avenue spotted skeletal remains in a ravine on Monday, Sep. 25.

Personnel from the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau, forensic Services Bureau, as well as the Medical Examiner's Office, responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were that of a decomposed human, but due to the level of decomposition, could not identify them detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives are actively attempting to identify the discovered remains and the manner and cause of death are awaiting an autopsy from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to email their tips to Detective Nicole Grover at nicole.grover@ventura.org or call 805-384-4722.