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Local Forecast

Bright & warm Wednesday, heatwave into Mother’s Day weekend

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today at 4:08 am
Published 4:15 am

We begin Wednesday morning with a few areas of patchy fog before a rapid clearing pattern occurs. High pressure is moving into the area, bringing the heat with it. Expect temperatures to rise 5-8 degrees from the first half of the week. Maximum temperatures for all will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clear skies prevail Thursday. Temperatures increase another 5-10 degrees. Most areas jump into the 80s! Make sure to stay hydrated and keep your sunscreen available!

Bright and hot weather is expected for Mother's Day weekend. Treat your mom to an ice cream cone! We rise to 80s every afternoon, with some mid 80s expected inland. The heat holds through next week. Elevated fire risk arises Thursday through next week. It is imperative to practice fire safety and use caution.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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