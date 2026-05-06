More Citations Going Out in Isla Vista Under New Parking Enforcement

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - A new parking compliance program is now in place in Isla Vista and it is going to be a costly issue for repeat offenders.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has a new parking compliance project manager and team to distribute tickets to vehicles, costing around $37.50 each.

Last month was a warning period and now the tickets with fines are going under the windshield wipers and enforced.

Offenses include blocking the sidewalk, parking in a red zone, parking in front of a fire hydrant, parking in the same spot more than 72 hours, and parking too close to an intersection.

The compliance team went through special training prior to the ticket program.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department also has jurisdiction over the area but parking enforcement can exceed its staffing levels on most days.

The IVCSD says the enhanced parking program makes Isla Vista a safer community.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

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