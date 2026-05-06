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Morning News Guest Segments

Immersive Culinary Experience Returns for Santa Barbara County Residents

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Published 10:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A week-long celebration of world-class food and wine is returning to Santa Barbara with a great culinary lineup which includes immersive dinning experiences, hands-on workshops, farm tours, just to name a few.

It's a week-long experience with over 80 food and drink events all through out Santa Barbara County, whether you are in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez or Montecito. Dates for the event will run from May 11 to May 17 and some tickets are still available.

To share more about the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience The Morning News was joined by the founder of Apples to Zuchini Cooking School, Nancy Martz.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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