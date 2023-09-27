Rallies line path to GOP debate at Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.-Presidential hopefuls heading to the GOP debate at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library couldn't miss the rallies lining the streets.

Political protesters filled the sidewalks on every corner of Presidential Drive.

Trump 2024 supporters seemed to outnumber the rest.

"I want people to know that California is very patriotic. It's filled with Americans who want to take back our state, take back our country," said Linda Wright.;

Lora Treptow said there were locals and people from out-of-town taking part in the peaceful protest.

Voters who want to see President Bush and Kamala Harris get re-elected held court waving Biden / Harris flags across the street.

"My candidate's Biden," said David Farley, "I've been a Democrat forever. I've never voted Republican. I will never vote for Trump."

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) turned out, too.

"This is what democracy looks like in the labor perspective. We build solidarity across differences and that's what we do, unlike the GOP that's why we're protesting today," said SEIU secretary Alejandra Valles."

A small groups of LGBTQ+ plus community members and allies joined the protest with the Democrats.

And with funding for Ukraine at stake Stand with Ukraine Foundation supporters including soldiers carried Ukraine flags, banners and sunflowers up and down the street in favor of bi-partison support.

Alex Denysov said financial support is necessary to win the war against Russia.

Protestors did not carry flags in support of any of the candidates debating, but they are not all opposed to them.

"Republicans have a lot of good candidates."" said Jeff Treptow," Any one of them are better than the Democratic candidates, I think, but it's good to have a deep bench."

Trump supporters said they didn't mind that their candidate chose not to debate.

"President Trump, it's the second debate he has not come to, He doesn't need to come," said Gregg Donovan, " So, I basically came to represent him."

Before the rallies wrapped up, planes towing political banners flew over.

Participants said they wanted to head home in time to watch the televised debate.

They left with a sense of pride.

They felt their voices had been heard by the people driving by and by being in the media spotlight on the day of the debate at the Reagan Library.