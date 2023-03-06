Holistic Health Expo held in Channel Islands Harbor

Skip to Content
OXNARD, Calif.-A Holistic Health Expo included sound therapy on Sunday.

The event hosted by Dr. Dave Packard and Anacapa Chiropractic took place in the Channel Islands Harbor near the Channel Islands Certified Farmer's' Market in Oxnard.

Visitors enjoyed a cooking demonstration by Elevated Nutrition and learned about the importance of clean water from Ahlem Mayes of Water for Life.

They also had a chance to speak to Dr. Todd Binkley of the Binkley Healing Center, Beatrice Appay or Younger By The Days and massage therapist Michelle Nasca of Salon St. German.

Participants hope to turn the expo into a regular event.

