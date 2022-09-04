Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency

OXNARD, Calif.-Family and friends of an Oxnard mother convicted of killing her Olympic bronze medalist husband are trying to help her appeal for clemency.

They believe Jane Laut was a battered woman who acted in self defense.

They created a Team Jane Facebook page.

They are collecting letters and emails to send to the governor.

Jane Laut is serving prison time at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, California.

She was convicted of fatally shooting Dave Laut in the head during the summer of 2009.

A manhunt in Oxnard followed, but detectives later found evidence implicating Jane inside the home.

Dave Laut was 52 at the time of his death. He was well known in Ventura County for winning the Men's Shot Put bronze medal in the final event of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Like his father, Dave Laut was a track coach at Hueneme High. He was also the athletic director.

Together they had an adopted son. He no longer lives in the area.

Jane Laut's niece Beth Laubacher Baumer said, "We have been fighting for her since the day of her unfair sentencing for defending her own, her son's and her dog's lives back in 2009. She went through trial, lost the trial all before [the] me too movement. We also fought for her through appeals in Ventura County and now it seems like the only chance she has left is to apply for clemency from Governor Newsom."

At sentencing Baumer remembers Judge Worley saying she was not a threat to anyone.

Baumer said her aunt has been a model inmate.

She is enrolled in self-help classes, and holds a job in prison.

They are asking people to write letters or emails of support and send them to his office.

An artist name Annie Bosko is releasing a song about the case.

Jane Laut is likely to spend another decade in prison if she does not win clemency.

For more information visit Team Jane Laut on Facebook.