Ventura County names interim County Executive Officer after previous CEO’s resignation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County named Dr. Sevet Johnson as interim County Executive Officer following the abrupt resignation of the county's former CEO.

“Our board would like to thank Dr. Johnson for stepping up during this time,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Carmen Ramirez. “We are confident in her ability to help lead as we begin a search for the next County Executive Officer.”

Former Ventura CEO Mike Powers announced his retirement on March 11, just two days after he was placed on immediate administrative leave following an investigation into an employee complaint alleging inappropriate conduct.

Johnson will start serving as interim CEO on Wednesday and will also act as the Ex-Officio Clerk of the Board as part of her new role, according to county spokeswoman Ashley Bautista.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to conduct a nationwide recruitment for the permanent CEO position.

“Thank you for this opportunity and vote of confidence. I look forward to working with your board to supporting all functions of the county and to working with all stakeholders during this time as we look for our new CEO,” said Johnson.

Johnson is the Chief Deputy Director of the Health Care Agency and started working for the county in 2009. She is the appointed director for the county Behavioral Health Department, serving roughly 18,000 patients per year through outpatient services, Bautista said.

Johnson is also the co-chair for the Cultural Competency, Equity and Social Justice Committee for the state Behavioral Health Directors' Association, and has spoken at several venues about the county's work and as well as to promote suicide awareness, among other topics.

"Diversity and Equity are passions of hers and she has continually partnered with advocates and stakeholder groups to ensure underserved populations are reached," Bautista said.

"She is passionate about serving unserved and underserved populations and ensuring that the voice of the consumer is heard and valued."

Johnson holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Boston, majoring in English and minoring in Africana studies. She earned her master's degree in marriage and family therapy from the Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology in 2004, before going on to earn a terminal master's in psychology in 2007.

She also earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology with an emphasis in multicultural community clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant University and holds a diversity and inclusion certificate from Yale.