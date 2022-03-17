Ventura County Executive Officer resigns after being placed on immediate administrative leave

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers announced his retirement, effective immediately, on March 11 – just two days after he was placed on immediate administrative leave.

In the initial March 11 retirement announcement, Powers said that he wanted to spend more time with his family after nearly 30 years of service with the county.

However, Ventura County Board of Supervisors Chair Carmen Ramirez and Second District Supervisor Linda Parks released a statement on Wednesday night alluding that there was another reason for Powers' departure.

The statement revealed that an independent, impartial investigation had been conducted relating to an employee's complaint alleging inappropriate conduct by Powers, and he was consequently put on leave on March 8.

Powers himself announced his retirement on March 11, before the Board of Supervisors had to take any further action.

The statement was in response to a media report that contained an unauthorized, confidential draft of the investigation, according to county spokeswoman Ashley Bautista.

While the statement issued by Ramirez and Parks did not go into specifics, the supervisors issued the following statements:

"Our first concern is for victims. We are committed to ensuring a safe and respectful workplace. And that is why we feel it necessary to speak out now. Our county will not tolerate abuses of power, including any inappropriate behavior, sexual or otherwise, by our employees, including the use of derogatory names." Board Chair Carmen Ramirez

Parks said that any victims and witnesses who speak out will be supported.

"Employees need not fear losing their jobs. We will not tolerate harassment, discrimination, retaliation, or other inappropriate actions. We have your back." Second District Supervisor Linda Parks

The supervisors said that Ventura County is committed to protecting victims who come forward, and will treat accusations "fairly, with a timely, thorough, and objective investigation" that respects the rights of the victims and the accused.

They added that the county "aspires to ensure the privacy" of victims and witnesses who come forward.