A very Spring like forecast for Sunday April 28th

Late season Spring storms continue to push in to the West Coast. We are presently seeing the effects of what occurs on the backside of the latest system and that is clear skies, gusty northerly winds and mostly mild temperatures. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday and in to early Sunday for portions of Ventura County and the Santa Barbara South Coast. Winds from the north and northwest could gust to and above 35 mph, especially below foothills and mountains. For Sunday, look for another beautiful day with light patchy fog for some areas. Winds could a bit gusty once again, especially from Gaviota and west toward Point Conception. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60's and 70's

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to hold for our region with more typical Spring weather. Look for mild temperatures with highs remaining in the 60's and 70's. Patchy marine layer clouds for the late night and early morning are expected. Breezy to gusty northerly winds could return for the afternoons and evenings with possible advisories. While we see no substantial threats for late season storms at this time, we might see something getting close by next weekend. Our long range forecast computer does see some light showers for Northern California and stretching south toward the Central Coast. It's very early still and that means much can and will likely change as we head in to next week which will also be when we say goodbye to April and hello to May. If showers become a distinct possibility, we will let you know right here as well as on our daily broadcasts.