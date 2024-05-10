Plan for a mild to warm Mother’s Day weekend

By Friday night, the marine layer will expand to cover not just the South Coast, but also sections of the Central Coast. Saturday will be very similar to Friday with limited slow clearing of the marine layer on the South Coast, and lots of sunshine inland. Low temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast, and in the mid 70s to mid 80s in valleys.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the region on Sunday, just in time for Mother's Day. However, onshore flow will still be going strong, so that means there won't be a big difference in cloud coverage. Temperatures may rise a couple of degrees. The coast will be near normal, but the interior will be above average.

Another upper low will approach the area starting on Monday. May Gray patterns will be in full force through the entire week with moderate to strong onshore flow. Each day will be breezy, and maybe even gusty at times in the afternoon.

Temperatures will cool down on Monday and Tuesday, putting coasts in the mid to upper 60s. Valleys will be in the low 70s to low 80s, mostly. Then, temperatures will plateau through at least Thursday.