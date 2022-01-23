Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 10:37 pm

Amazon celebrates Oxnard location with community

OHS matching band at Amazon
Jeralyn Negri contributed

OXNARD, Calif.-Amazon hosted an opening ceremony in Oxnard on Sunday morning.

The Oxnard High School Marching Band, under the direction of Andre Spence, performed on a red carpet at the entrance.

Band supporters said the ceremony had previously been postponed

The new Amazon fulfillment center is located off  Rice Road on the former Sakioka Farms property.

City leaders believe it will create jobs with good benefits and boost the area's economy that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

.

Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content