Amazon celebrates Oxnard location with community

OXNARD, Calif.-Amazon hosted an opening ceremony in Oxnard on Sunday morning.

The Oxnard High School Marching Band, under the direction of Andre Spence, performed on a red carpet at the entrance.

Band supporters said the ceremony had previously been postponed

The new Amazon fulfillment center is located off Rice Road on the former Sakioka Farms property.

City leaders believe it will create jobs with good benefits and boost the area's economy that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

.