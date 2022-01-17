Man suspected of armed robbery at Oxnard smoke shop arrested, again

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police investigators didn't have to look far for one of the men they were trying to track down after an armed robbery.

Efrain Magallon was sitting in a cell in the Ventura County Jail when investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit contacted him on Friday, January 14.

Police confirmed that more than a week earlier, on January 3, two people entered the iSmoke Shop on the 300 block of South C Street at 8:15 p.m. One pulled out a weapon and held the store employee at gunpoint while the other grabbed money from the register. Both suspects took off with the cash.

Police said the investigation led detectives to Magallon as one of the parties involved.

The 27-year-old man he was already locked up on unrelated charges. Police arrested the Oxnard man for armed robbery.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Velasquez at (805) 385-8287 or michael.velasquez@oxnardpd.org.

NOTE: The Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is committed to reducing gang crimes and gun violence in the City of Oxnard.