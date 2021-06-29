Area near Oxnard now home to one of the largest energy storage sites in U.S.

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An area just outside the city of Oxnard is hailed for a new, national distinction.

The Saticoy Battery Storage Project is housing one of the largest energy storage sites in the United States. Arevon, a leading renewable energy company, is behind the battery project which took nine months to build.

A successful, years-long community push to stop plans for a proposed gas peaker plant near the beach helped drive momentum for the new facility.

The structures here are so-called Tesla Megapacks, capable of storing enough energy to power Oxnard for four hours or all of Ventura County for 30 minutes. The zero-emission plant will help reduce grid outages and deliver power during peak demand times -- helping to keep the lights on and air conditioners running. And, without harmful air, water or noise pollution.

Electricity from the site is supplied to Southern California Edison (SCE). According to a CISION, the project was initially developed by Strata Clean Energy.