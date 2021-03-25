Former Ventura school bus driver found guilty for lewd acts on a minor

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – A former Ventura bus driver was found guilty of lewd acts upon a child on Thursday.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced the David Perez, 62, from Oxnard was found guilty of lewd acts upon a child.

Judge Paul Baelly made the verdict.

Back in September 2019 and February 2020, Perez used social media to contact a 15 year old girl.

In the contact, he professed his love for her, requested that she kiss and hug him and arranged meetings with her.

During this time, Perez worked as a school bus driver.

During one meeting, Perez embraced the girl, touched her in a sensual manner and attempted to kiss her.

On February 2020, social media messages were discovered and reported.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the report and arrested Perez on February 10, 2020.

Perez' sentencing is set for April 15 at 9:00 a.m. in courtroom 27.

Perez faces a maximum of one year in County jail.