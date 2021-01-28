Simi Valley teens set to become among nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

Ventura County

SIMI VALLY, Calif. - Two Ventura County teenagers will make the history books next month when they become among the nation's first female Eagle Scouts.

Dana Miller and Laura Allen, both of Simi Valley, are among hundreds of young women in the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts.

"I grew up Scouting, ever since my brother was a Cub Scout and beyond when he became an Eagle Scout," said Dana. "I've always looked up to the Eagle Scouts I know so when I was given the chance to join the Scouts BSA program and possibly become one myself I was ecstatic. I know the skills, experiences, friends, values, and morals I have gathered as a scout will be with me for my entire life."

Dana Miller and Laura Allen/Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts (BSA VTA Co Council)

"Every single aspect of scouting has prepared me for my future and the real world once I live on my own," said Laura. "With the skills I've learned through Scouts BSA I am a lot more confident in public speaking, working well under pressure, and making important impactful decision when leading a group of people."

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) expanded its legacy in recent years by welcoming girls into the Cub Scouts and then into Scouts BSA last February.

The elite program is for kids and teens between the ages of 11 and 17 and was previously known as Boy Scouts.

Over the past year, tens of thousands of young women from California and across the country have joined the organization's most iconic program.

"Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perserverance," said George Villalobos, Ventura County Council Scout Executive/CEO. "We are honored to recognize Dana and Laura for their significant accomplishment."

Dana and Laura officially become Eagle Scouts on February 8.