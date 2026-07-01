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Local Forecast

Mild Thursday, slightly warmer holiday weekend

KEYT
By
Published 3:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thursday will be mild in the upper 60s with onshore winds and clouds to hug the coast.

Temperatures will barely rise into the low 70s over the holiday weekend.

On the 4th of July it will be 71 in Santa Barbara and 72 in Santa Maria, just slightly below average, with clouds in the morning and evening. Late night temperatures will fall into the low 50s.

Near normal temperatures will persist through next week, mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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