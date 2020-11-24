Near miss involving child prompts Ventura police to issue road safety message

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif - Ventura Police posted a video clip Tuesday on their Twitter account showing a "near miss" in a crosswalk at a busy intersection.

As holidays approach & we spend more time w family, please discuss the importance of road safety w your kids. In this video of what we call a “near miss,” a driver continues through an intersection after the light had been red for 8 seconds. Please stay focused behind the wheel! pic.twitter.com/StO2e5mxzE — Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) November 24, 2020 ("Near miss" Courtesy: Ventura Police)

The 13 second video shows a child or young teen wearing a backpack slowly riding a bike into a crosswalk. Within seconds, he puts his foot down and scoots to a stop while a light gold SUV whizzed by just feet from the bike's front tire. The light was already red.

The video was taken from a red light camera posted above the intersection that's used to catch speeding drivers and other road safely violations.

Ventura Police tweeted out the following message:

"As holidays approach & we spend more time w family, please discuss the importance of road safety w your kids. In this video of what we call a "near miss," a driver continues through an intersection after the light had been red for 8 seconds. Please stay focused behind the wheel!"

Emily Draves, a spokeswoman with the Ventura Police Department, confirmed that the video depicts a past incident that occurred at the intersection of Main and Lemon Grove.

Draves said the department has a "plethora of footage" of actual incidents that help get their safety messages across to the public, especially during the holidays when more people and families are out and about.