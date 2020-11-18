A local pro surfer says yes after a stuntman pops the question while hanging from a helicopter

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

When a mutual friend introduced champion longboarder and professional surfer Mary Osborne to stuntman Lance Gilbert it led to a proposal in the air.

Gilbert arranged to propose on the side of a helicopter flown by a friend in Catalina on a blue sky Sunday.

He made sure to have the diamond ring attached to a floating device in case his nerves of steel got away from him.

Osborne didn't have a clue. They had taken off for a fun flight from Malibu to Catalina where friends were waiting on boats below.

After she said yes the newly-engaged couple flew in another stunt pilot's plane to a Santa Paula where friends were waiting to celebrate in a hanger.

The bride-to-be said it was unbelievable. This coming from a surfer who was the first woman to ride China's 30-foot Qiantang River tidal bore.

The owner of Osborne Surf Camps and Solymar Salon now has wedding plans in the works.

