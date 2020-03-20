Vallarta Supermarkets to donate $150,000 to help feed seniors and families

Ventura County

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Vallarta Supermarkets, one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California, announced that it plans to donate $150,000 to multiple local nonprofits who help seniors and those at risk for COVID-19.

This donation will be used to support the communities that are served by Vallarta stores and will be made through the Vallarta Supermarket's Gonzalez Family Foundation to Meals on Wheels.

The communities served by the supermarket are the San Fernando Valley, Whittier, Downey, Pasadena, Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, San Diego, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Victorville, Hesperia, San Joaquin Valley, Antelope Valley, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

“These are unprecedented and challenging times for all of us, especially those we know are suffering the most during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Lewis, Vice President of Marketing, Vallarta Supermarkets. “We hope this donation further demonstrates our commitment to the communities we serve.”

Vallarta Supermarkets also recently announced new store hours exclusively for seniors, ages 65 and over, pregnant women and those with disabilities.

This special shopping hour will begin on March 18 and will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The stores will be open to the rest of the public at 8 a.m.

These temporary new hours were implemented across all of 50 locations of the Vallarta Supermarket in California in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno counties.

Other grocery stores across California are also implementing safe hours for those at risk of the virus to shop. You can see a list of participating stores and their hours here.

For more information, you can visit the Vallarta Supermarket website.