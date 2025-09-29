Skip to Content
Traffic

Avila Beach Debuts Its New Roundabout For Improved Highway 101 Access

Avila Beach Drive's Freeway Access and New Roundabout Are Open
Jarrod Zinn
Avila Beach Drive's Freeway Access and New Roundabout Are Open
By
New
today at 11:35 am
Published 12:18 pm

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - After a month of being closed and requiring detours to San Luis Bay Drive or Shell Beach Road, the Avila Beach Drive access ramps at Highway 101 have been reopened, along with a new roundabout.

Locals have been looking forward to the roundabout's design and opening for several years, and it has been an immediate success, not only for commuters but for cyclists and visitors to Avila Beach.

Avila Valley Barn, Avila Hot Springs, and the Bob Jones bike trail are the attractions most visitors are using the Avila Beach access ramps for, but they have reported minimal impacts to their businesses during the closure.

County representatives say that was their goal with the timing of the closure, as it avoided the heaviest summer traffic, but the project was finished before the rainy season began.

Designed for both its functionality and aesthetically pleasing appearance, the roundabout will be accompanied by a park-n-ride, which is expected to be finished in January.

Overall, county officials expect the project to streamline access to Avila Beach, one of the Central Coast's top attractions for locals as much as tourists.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content