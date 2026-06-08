Health Setbacks Not Stopping Dave’s Dog Expansion, Looking Forward to ‘Hot Rods & Hot Dogs’

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - South Coast businessman Dave Reynosa, who had a medical setback while trying to expand his Goleta area restaurant in both Santa Maria and Ventura, has found renewed health and is seeing business heat up again.

With that, the lines are forming now at the Pacific View Mall in Ventura where Dave's Dogs Grill has opened.

Reynosa started with a small stand in a friends parking lot on Milpas street in Santa Barbara back in 2014. Now he has many creatively designed hot dogs with toppings such as pastrami, hot Cheetos and avocado. He also has he traditional ones you could buy in other areas of the country that he serves up here. He loves the car culture, and one of the tables is in the back of a pickup truck.

Reynosa said at his grand opening, "last year I had a stroke but thanks to God I am doing ok and I appreciate everyone who came out. I don't go buy a bunch of expensive stuff and I reinvest in my company, thank you guys for being part of it."

He currently has a staff at his restaurant near Goleta on Turnpike and now at the Ventura site off of Main St.

"I have about 35 employees that I have to feed and I try to provide them with a safe place to work."

At the opening he combined in a car show with classics and custom cars. Dave says he will have a car meet - up once a month at one of his two sites and looks to open in Santa Maria in the future.

With the opening of his new restaurant he says he hopes it's "hot rods and hot dogs, that's what Summertime is!"

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