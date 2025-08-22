Weekend Avila Beach Goers Wanting to Beat The Heat Need to Plan Ahead for Construction Detours

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – The construction of a roundabout and park-n-ride at Avila Beach Drive will slow down any weekend plans to beat the heatwave at Avila Beach.

The US 101 interchange at Avila Beach Dr. and Shell Beach will be closed courtesy of San Luis Obispo county as part of their plan to ease traffic congestion.

Local businesses remain open, and though they are feeling some impact from the construction project, they look forward to a busy weekend due to the higher temperatures.

The roundabout, which is thought to improve traffic clogs at the Highway 101 interchanges, will be completed and open for use September 26th.

The second phase of the overall project, a park-n-ride, will be completed and open for use in January of 2026.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.