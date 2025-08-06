Upcoming Traffic Closures Scheduled as Avila Beach Roundabout Construction Begins

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Starting Monday, the US 101 interchange at Avila Beach Dr. will be closed for forty days as part of San Luis Obispo County's plan to reconfigure the US 101 and Avila Beach Dr. interchange with a roundabout.

A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Avila Beach Dr. and Shell Beach. The $13.8 million project will add features such as sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, bike lanes, and a shared use path, ultimately easing weekend congestion.

A brand new park and ride facility will installed, along with 43 new paid parking spaces. Plus, a brand new RTA bus stop and a new bus stop for the Avila-Pismo trolley.

The upcoming detour and construction of the roundabout will be stage four of the project, and is expected to conclude September 26th.

Aaron Yonker, a public works supervising engineer with the county, joined your News Channel to detail the changes coming in the next couple days in Avila Beach.

A temporary bike and pedestrian path will be in place during construction, which can be accessed from Avila Beach Drive (via Ontario Road) and Shell Beach Road. Drivers will be detoured to use the San Luis Bay Dr. interchange to the north.

Yonker says traffic control and flagging personal will be on-site during construction to assist with traffic congestion during peak hours.

"Drivers should anticipate to see an ample amount of construction advisory signs informing them of this closure along the 101 and on the local roads advising them where to go," Yonker says.

The county says surrounding businesses will not be impacted by the 40-day construction. Yonker says feedback from the community and business owners prevented the project from beginning earlier in the season.

Businesses will remain open during the project.

"We're encouraging the community to get out there and and visit the community, continue to visit the businesses, but they should expect that there will be signs in place and some traffic control measures to kind of help them along their way."

Construction closures will begin August 18th until September 26th.

The county has set up a community hotline where questions, comments, and concerns can be sent in via phone at 805-788-3423. For more information visit the project website.

