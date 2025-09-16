Firefighters Stop Hydrant Geyser in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard firefighters came to the rescue when a broken fire hydrant created a geyser.

It happened late Tuesday morning on Harbor Boulevard near The Colony neighborhood and Costa De Oro.

People working and living nearby could see the water shooting up into the air.

It had just started flooding the street when an engine from Oxnard Fire Station 6 arrived.

Firefighters quickly used a giant hydrant wrench to stop the hydrant water from flowing.

It is not clear how the hydrant got knocked into the street.