Skip to Content
Traffic

Firefighters Stop Hydrant Geyser in Oxnard

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 3:18 pm
Published 3:01 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard firefighters came to the rescue when a broken fire hydrant created a geyser.

It happened late Tuesday morning on Harbor Boulevard near The Colony neighborhood and Costa De Oro.

People working and living nearby could see the water shooting up into the air.

It had just started flooding the street when an engine from Oxnard Fire Station 6 arrived.

Firefighters quickly used a giant hydrant wrench to stop the hydrant water from flowing.

It is not clear how the hydrant got knocked into the street.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content