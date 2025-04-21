Rural road repairs are on Santa Barbara county's radar.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Works identified the increasing need for repairs on rural roads in the northern parts of the county.

These roads are not highly trafficked and can be a little challenging to navigate, as some wind through hills, and even forested areas, making visibility tricky.

According to some constituents who live out in these areas, many of these rural roads have not been re-paved in several years.

While county officials are poised to conduct these much needed repairs, there are logistical concerns that slow the process down.

Due to the tricky nature of some of these country routes, repairs would need to be done in sections, and residents would need to be notified ahead of time.