Wrong way driver causes multi-car crash Friday morning on Highway 101 in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A 37-year-old drunk driver caused a multi-car crash after trying to U-turn from driving the wrong way on Highway 101 in Oxnard just past 9:00 a.m. Friday, according to the Ventura CHP.

The drunk driver realized she drove northbound in her Chevy when a semi-truck hit her during her attempted U-turn, according to the Ventura CHP. The 60-year-old male semi-truck driver was uninjured from the crash.

The Chevy stopped in the middle of the road when a Ford slowed down to avoid it. A Jeep then rear-ended the Ford, detailed the Ventura CHP.

The 38-year-old Ventura woman driving the Ford suffered minor injuries and the 33-year-old Oxnard woman driving the Jeep suffered moderate injuries, requiring transport to St. John's Hospital.

Traffic was shut down on the northbound side of the 101 for about an hour and reopened at 10:15 a.m. following clean up, according to the Ventura CHP.

The drunk driver declined medical aid at the scene and was arrested on DUI suspicion. This investigation remains ongoing and those with information should contact the Ventura CHP.