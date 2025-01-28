Skip to Content
Two injured in crash between Highways 101 and 46 in Paso Robles Tuesday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash between Highways 101 and 46 just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in Paso Robles, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Lanes of both highways near the northbound on-ramp were blocked for some time and it is unknown whether or not this is still the case, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

Your News Channel contacted the Paso Robles Fire Department for more information on the crash and will provide it as soon as it becomes available.

