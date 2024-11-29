Skip to Content
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Highway 154

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 11:04 am
Published 10:57 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 154 Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist ran into the guard rail and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers assisted in allowing drivers through the scene for a couple hours until the scene was cleared. As of 8 a.m., Highway 154 is open in both directions.

This crash is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Ryder Christ

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content