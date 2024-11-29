Motorcyclist killed in crash along Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 154 Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist ran into the guard rail and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers assisted in allowing drivers through the scene for a couple hours until the scene was cleared. As of 8 a.m., Highway 154 is open in both directions.

This crash is under investigation.

