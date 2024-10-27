Two dead from motorcycle crash in Moorpark

MOORPARK, Calif. – Two people died early Sunday morning after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian in the middle of the road who was exiting her car that had just crashed, according to the Ventura CHP.

CHP determined that after 6:00 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old woman crashed her car and then exited out onto the middle of the road when a 54-year-old man on his motorcycle struck her.

Both people came to rest in the middle of the road where it was determined they had passed away from their fatal injuries, according to CHP.

Both victims' identities are being withheld pending notification to their families without any arrests made in the incident, explained CHP.

It is unknown at this time whether or not alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash but the CHP Moorpark office is investigating.

For additional information on the deceased, contact the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office and any potential witnesses to the crash should contact the Moorpark CHP.