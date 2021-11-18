HWY 101 south reopens in Santa Barbara following multi-vehicle crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – All of southbound Highway 101 reopened just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening after it was blocked following multiple crashes in Santa Barbara.

The crashes happened just after 5 p.m. near the Milpas Street ramps.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, multiple vehicles crashed sending debris and damaged cars into all lanes.

CHP said at least one person needed to be extricated from a disabled vehicle. CHP called tow trucks in to remove the disabled vehicles and get traffic moving again.

The northbound side of Highway 101 remained open but was congested and slow moving.

