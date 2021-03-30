Skip to Content
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on HWY 192

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 192 in Santa Barbara.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Cheltenham Road and Highway 192/Foothill Road.

The bicyclist suffered injuries to their abdomen and torso, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log.

CHP responded and discovered that the driver who hit the bicyclist had fled the scene.

The vehicle, described as a green pickup truck, was last seen driving northbound on Cheltenham Road.

The driver has not yet been located.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital for treatment, CHP said.

Fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in an injury can result in felony charges in California.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run should contact local law enforcement.

