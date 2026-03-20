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Morning News Guest Segments

Meet Pugsley! The Pug You’ll Want to Take Home Immediately

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today at 4:38 am
Published 4:47 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Humane returned to your Morning News with Pugsley the pug who is ready to light up your world!

Chief Operating Officer, Dory Villalon, sat down with Mackenzie Lake to talk about upcoming events happening with Santa Barbara Humane and all the available cats and dogs ready for the fur-ever home.

For more information about Pugsley, how to adopt and upcoming events, visit Santa Barbara Humane's website.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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