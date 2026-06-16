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Foresters pull out road win at Conejo Oaks

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Foresters improve to 8-1 on the season
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Updated
today at 10:45 pm
Published 10:40 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Conejo Oaks for the third time in as many games this year.

Kurt Ippolito tripled in Jake DeSpain in the top of the 8th inning to give the Foresters a 3-2 road win as they improved to 8-1 on the year.

Sawyer Farr and Nick Salmon also had RBI's for Santa Barbara.

Luke Cornelison pitched three innings in relief and was credited with the win while Lucien Wechsberg notched his second save on the year as he struck out the side in the bottom of the 9th in his only inning of work.

The Foresters host the Philippines Baseball Group on Wednesday, June 17th at 4:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara High School.

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Mike Klan

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