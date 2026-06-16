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Santa Barbara - South County

Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment gets green light

Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Project get green light to move towards escrow
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Updated
today at 10:31 pm
Published 10:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)The Paseo Nuevo redevelopment project got the green light at the Santa Barbara City Council meeting where yes votes light up in green.

The city council authorized the city administrator and attorney to move forward with escrow. 

The plan calls for turning the former Nordstrom into rental housing and the old Macy's into corporate offices for Yardi.

Yardi is a property management company.

Santa Barbara City Councilmembers said they believe it will bring jobs and homes including moderate income units to the downtown area.

For more information about the project visit https://santabarbaraca.gov

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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