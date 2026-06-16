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Local Forecast

Cooler Wednesday, tracking more clouds

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will cool briefly Wednesday with a stronger marine layer.

High pressure is finally starting to break down after a warm streak of at least 7 days here at home.

As onshore flow increases there is a chance for drizzle Thursday and Friday morning with breezy afternoons.

Friday will likely be the coolest day of the week for us with many areas staying in the 60s.

Temperatures will be around 70 for the holiday weekend and Solstice.

Low pressure diminishes Monday, onshore flow decreases, so more sunshine will return.

Summer heat will be back after that.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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