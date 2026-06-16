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Fire

Crews attack greenhouse fire in Nipomo

CAL FIRE SLO
By
today at 8:33 pm
Published 8:40 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews knocked down a greenhouse fire in Nipomo just before 7:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Eucalyptus Road.

The fire first broke out just after 7:00 p.m. and crews issued warnings to avoid the area to allow a safe operation.

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Caleb Nguyen

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