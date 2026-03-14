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St. Joseph finishes runner-up in CIF-State Division 2

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Knights finish the season 17-16.
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Published 9:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The St. Joseph High School girls basketball team lost in the CIF-State Division 2 championship game 56-47 to Sierra Pacific at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Annalyssa Cota led the Knights with 15 points and Ali Mayes added 13 points as they finish the year with a 17-16 record.

St. Joseph had a slow start as they were down 20-9 after one quarter but they pulled within 2 by halftime trailing just 29-27.

Cota tied the game at 29 in the first minute of the third quarter but Sierra Pacific took the lead for good with the next basket with 5:10 left in the quarter.

The Knights trailed 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter but got within five points on a three-pointer by Cota with 6:55 remaining.

But Apojok Ayuen scored the next 7 points for Sierra Pacific as they extended the lead to 48-36.

Sierra Pacific finishes the year 25-11.

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Mike Klan

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