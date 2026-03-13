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Santa Maria Police investigate fatal crash against pedestrian

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today at 8:28 pm
Published 8:36 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police are investigating a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian at the Fesler and Broadway intersection.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 30-year-old woman pushing her 1-year-old child in a stroller tried crossing Broadway on the west side of the intersection, according to the SMPD.

An 18-year-old Santa Maria driver then stopped in the eastbound number two lane, attempting a right turn before hitting both the mother and child, according to the SMPD.

The child died from major injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center, and the mother's full extent of condition is unknown after her own major injuries in the crash, according to the SMPD.

The driver cooperated in the investigation and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash at this time, according to the SMPD.

The investigation remains ongoing and Your News Channel will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.

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Caleb Nguyen

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