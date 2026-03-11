Skip to Content
Fun day on the beach for San Marcos volleyball

D6E_1440 (1)
Entenza Design
#19 Reese Paskin helps Royals to sweep
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos girls beach volleyball continued to dominate the Channel League with a 5-0 sweep over rival Santa Barbara.

The Royals are 7-0 in league and 14-1 overall.

No. 1 team of Cora Loomer and Evyn Miller defeated Lola Heckman and Kira Elliott 21-16, 21-16.

(UCLA-bound Cora Loomer scores the point. Entenza Design).

No. 2 team of Reese Paskin and Alina Stapf defeated Blake Saunders and Paylin Marillac 21-17, 21-18.

(#14 Alina Stapf helps the Royals to a season sweep over the Dons. Entenza Design).

Other Royals winners were from the teams of Paige Hoadley/Charlotte Hastings, Jeannie Johnson/Kelsey Rowe, amd Lila Westmacott/Isla McClintock.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

