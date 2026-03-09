Bishop Diego girls basketball honored at SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It was a feast fit for a champion.

The Bishop Diego High School girls basketball team was the guest of honor at the weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Cardinals won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship over Burroughs 42-41 in a title game thriller. Eden Wynne hit the game-winner with 6 seconds to play. They finished the season at 27-5.

Five awards were handed out at the luncheon highlighted by Laguna Blanca High School junior Carolina Duron Angeles saluted as the school's Phil Womble Ethics in Sports recipient.

The junior plays basketball for the Owls and is a 3-time All-Tri-Valley League performer and carries a 3.88 GPA.

Four Athlete of the Week Awards were given since there was no luncheon last week.

Three of the four winners are from Dos Pueblos High School.

Brandon Velasquez was the only wrestler in the Santa Barbara-area to advance to CIF-State where he went 1-2 which included an upset win over the #4 ranked competitor in the 157-pound division.

DP freshman baseball player Matti Di Maggio who hit 3 home runs with 5 rbi to lead the Chargers to a 3-0 record last week.

Chargers softball player Emily Morici pitched DP to two wins with 14 strikeouts and she also went 4-for-8 at the plate.

The lone winner not from DP was Carpinteria track and field athlete Vivian Huskins.

She led the Warriors to a win over Santa Paula as she captured the 100-meter and 200-meter individual races and then led her team to a victory in the 4x100-meter relay race.