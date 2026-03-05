St. Joseph edges Notre Dame as CIF-State Open Division playoffs tip-off

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - The showdown at St. Joseph High School lived up to the hype.

Gunner Morinini drilled two huge three-pointers with under 3 minutes to play to lift the home Knights past Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 66-60 in a CIF-State Open Division first round game.

St. Joseph (31-2) advances to a regional semifinal game at #2 seed Harvard-Westlake on Saturday night.

Both #3 seed St. Joseph and #6 Notre Dame entered this game ranked in the top six in the state by MaxPreps and Rivals had each ranked nationally in the top 25.

The visiting Knights got off to a fast start leading 16-5 before St. Joseph reeled off 13 straight points and took the lead on an Abdoul Bare dunk.

The first quarter ended with St. Joseph up 20-18.

Stanford-bound senior Julius Price and his younger brother Malcom Price, a junior, kept St. Joseph in front by a slim margin for most of the game.

St. Joe led 33-32 at the half and 46-43 after three quarters.

Julius Price finished with 17 points while Malcom Price added 15.

Notre Dame junior point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. scored three inside baskets in the fourth quarter and Notre Dame was down just 52-51 with 4:18 left in the game. Bowman tallied a game-high 20 points.

Morinini who had been quietly offensively until the final quarter, had the finishing touch scoring his team's final 14 points.

A driving layup gave St. Joseph a 54-51 lead with 4:03 remaining.

He drilled a three-pointer on the baseline to make it 57-51 with 2:45 left.

About a minute later Morinini came calling again from the same spot, another triple to give St. Joseph a 60-52 lead.

Morinini, who ended up with 17 points, capped off his fantastic finish with a layup and four free throws and St. Joseph continues their sensational season.