CIF-State playoff highlights and results in basketball and soccer

Nipomo boys soccer win thriller in Fresno
CIF-State Girls Basketball Round 1:

Division 1: Oak Park 72, La Jolla Country Day 57: UCSB-commit Karisma Flores scored game-high 27 points which included 7 three-pointers. Eagles play at Francis Parker of San Diego in Round 2 on Thursday.

Division 2: St. Joseph 71, Venice 62: The second-seeded Knights host St. Margaret's on Thursday in Round 2.

Cathedral Catholic 48, Camarillo 47: The visiting Dons were fouled in the final seconds shooting a three-pointer and made all 3 free throws to win by a point. Scorpions finish the season 19-13.

Division 3: Carlsbad 51, Bishop Diego 43: Eden Wynne scored 16 points for the Cardinals who finish the season 27-5 which included a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship.

Canyon 60, Oxnard 57: Kai Buhain scored 16 points for the Yellowjackets who end their season at 21-13.

CIF-State Boys Basketball Round 1:

Division 3: Atascadero 69, Warren 62: The 13th seed pull off the upset on the road and now the Greyhounds will play at #5 Colony on Thursday in Round 2.

CIF-State Boys Soccer Round 1:

Division 5: Nipomo 3, Roosevelt 3: Titans advance on PK's 7-6. Senior Chase Myers scored in extra time of regulation for the Titans who then outlasted the Rough Riders in PK's. Nipomo (19-5-3) will play at Crystal Springs Uplands near San Mateo on Thursday in a regional semifinals.

CIF-State Girls Soccer Round 1:

Division 1: Oaks Christian 1, Mt. Carmel 0: Lions advance to play at #2 Mater Dei on Thursday in regional semifinals.

Division 2: Westlake 1, La Costa Canyon 0: Warriors advance to regional semifinals and will host Garces Memorial on Thursday.

Division 4: Del Sol 0, Immaculate 0: Jaguars advance on PK's. Del Sol will play at #3 San Jacinto on Thursday in regional semifinal.

