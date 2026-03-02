Skip to Content
Top Stories

CHP identifies dead pedestrian after animal control truck crash

KEYT
By
today at 11:31 am
Published 11:39 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – The California Highway Patrol identified a dead pedestrian in San Luis Obispo involved in an animal control truck crash last Wednesday at 4:15 p.m..

Brooklyn Gutierrez, 18, from San Luis Obispo, died at the scene after being hit by the truck on Orcutt Road near La Lomita Way, according to the CHP.

The CHP received aid from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, the County Sheriff's Office and San Luis Ambulance in the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.