Pedestrian suffers significant injuries at Orcutt Road and La Lomita Way after vehicle collision

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle has closed roadways at the intersection of Orcutt Road and La Lomita Way Wednesday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the pedestrian suffered significant injuries at the scene while the occupants of the involved vehicle were uninjured.

The associated roadways will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as the scene is processed added the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.