Nipomo boys soccer routs Dos Palos to win first CIF title in program history.

Titans celebrate a Division 5 crown
today at 12:16 am
NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - The Titans scored early and often and they stayed late celebrating school history.

Nipomo routed Dos Palos 6-1 to win the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship. It's the Titans first CIF crown in boys soccer.

The Titans scored four times in the first twenty minutes and the only drama left was just how many goals would Nipomo put up the scoreboard in this lopsided final.

Finn Callaghan opened the scoring with a perfect redirection header for a goal. Chase Meyer left-footed shot skipped past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 Titans.

Roman Cortez scored in front of the net and Shane Smeda made it 4-0 with a goal from outside the box.

Just before the half Nipomo scored again off a set piece. Casey Lemus headed home a corner kick and the Titans went to the break up 5-0.

Each team scored a goal in the second half as Nipomo called off the dogs.

The Titans raise the CIF plaque for a job well done.

The season does not end here as the Titans (18-5-3) will now get ready for next week's State playoffs.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

