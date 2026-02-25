Baseball wrap up: DP, San Marcos and Dons pick up wins at Easton Tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Easton Tournament:

Santa Barbara 20, Hueneme 0 (5 inning mercy rule): Zach Anthony pitched a no-hitter in a game shortened due to the run-rule. The Dons scored 17 runs in the third inning. Hueneme issued 15 walks in the game. It was the Dons first win on the year in three games played.

Dos Pueblos 6, Newbury Park: Chargers finish 4-1 in the tournament. Nick Salcido got the win working 4 1/3 innings and striking out 4. Matti Di Maggio got the save striking out 2 in his lone inning on the mound. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base.

San Marcos 7, Simi Valley 2: Landon Johnson and Mason Crang both homered as the Royals got their first win on the season in two games.