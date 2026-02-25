Skip to Content
Baseball wrap up: DP, San Marcos and Dons pick up wins at Easton Tournament

DP BASEBALL.00_00_23_01.Still001
Evan Bean collected 2 hits and an RBI
Published 11:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Easton Tournament:

Santa Barbara 20, Hueneme 0 (5 inning mercy rule): Zach Anthony pitched a no-hitter in a game shortened due to the run-rule. The Dons scored 17 runs in the third inning. Hueneme issued 15 walks in the game. It was the Dons first win on the year in three games played.

Dos Pueblos 6, Newbury Park: Chargers finish 4-1 in the tournament. Nick Salcido got the win working 4 1/3 innings and striking out 4. Matti Di Maggio got the save striking out 2 in his lone inning on the mound. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base.

San Marcos 7, Simi Valley 2: Landon Johnson and Mason Crang both homered as the Royals got their first win on the season in two games.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

