CIF Girls Basketball Quarterfinals: DP loses, Bishop Diego advances in nailbiter
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
CIF-SS Division 1: Windward 48, Ventura 45: Kai Staniland scored 20 points and Brinley Anderson added 18 points in the loss. The Cougars trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter but a furious rally saw them get off a three-point attempt by Staniland as time expired that was off the mark.
Cougars finish the season 26-5.
CIF-SS Division 2: Rosary Academy 53, Dos Pueblos 33: Sophomore Kindah Ahmad-Reda scored a game-high 15 points as the Chargers wrapped up their season at 19-12.
(Ahmad-Reda scored the first 6 points of the second half as DP pulled within 6 points of the Royals. Entenza Design).
(Senior Carly Letendre scored 7 points in her final basketball game at DP. Entenza Design).
Chargers all-time leading scorer Carly Letendre sank a half court buzzer-beating shot at the end of the third quarter but the Chargers still trailed 37-25.
Camarillo 42, Summit 38: Scorpions host Saugus on Saturday
CIF-SS Division 3 Oxnard 64, Trabuco Hills 53: Gia Angell scored 23 points for the winning Yellowjackets who play Murrieta Valley on Saturday.
CIF-SS Division 5 Bishop Diego 47, Sunny Hills 45: Tied at 35 early in the fourth quarter Bishop Diego went on an 11-5 scoring run fueled by two three pointers by Eden Wynne and another triple by Jeisa Coronado. Luz Castro led the Cardinals with 13 points.
(Eden Wynne tallied 10 points for the Cardinals who play at Godinez on Saturday. Entenza Design).
CIF-SS Division 7: Laguna Hills 46, Foothill Tech 33
CIF-SS Division 9: Desert Hot Springs 50, Channel Islands 39
CIF-Central Section Quarterfinals:
Division 1: Clovis West 82, St. Joseph 40
Division 2: Monache 52, Orcutt Academy 48
Division 3: Morro Bay 37, Porterville 25: Pirates at Shafter on Friday in semifinals
Division 4: Mendota 51, Lompoc 33
Tulare Union 38, Templeton 31
Atascadero 44, Garces Memorial 37: Greyhounds host Tulare Union on Friday in semifinals
Division 5: Santa Ynez 47, Bishop Union 25: Pirates at Coalinga on Friday in semifinals