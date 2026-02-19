CIF Girls Basketball Quarterfinals: DP loses, Bishop Diego advances in nailbiter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-SS Division 1: Windward 48, Ventura 45: Kai Staniland scored 20 points and Brinley Anderson added 18 points in the loss. The Cougars trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter but a furious rally saw them get off a three-point attempt by Staniland as time expired that was off the mark.

Cougars finish the season 26-5.

CIF-SS Division 2: Rosary Academy 53, Dos Pueblos 33: Sophomore Kindah Ahmad-Reda scored a game-high 15 points as the Chargers wrapped up their season at 19-12.

(Ahmad-Reda scored the first 6 points of the second half as DP pulled within 6 points of the Royals. Entenza Design).

(Senior Carly Letendre scored 7 points in her final basketball game at DP. Entenza Design).

Chargers all-time leading scorer Carly Letendre sank a half court buzzer-beating shot at the end of the third quarter but the Chargers still trailed 37-25.

Camarillo 42, Summit 38: Scorpions host Saugus on Saturday

CIF-SS Division 3 Oxnard 64, Trabuco Hills 53: Gia Angell scored 23 points for the winning Yellowjackets who play Murrieta Valley on Saturday.

CIF-SS Division 5 Bishop Diego 47, Sunny Hills 45: Tied at 35 early in the fourth quarter Bishop Diego went on an 11-5 scoring run fueled by two three pointers by Eden Wynne and another triple by Jeisa Coronado. Luz Castro led the Cardinals with 13 points.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J7wwdiOrsE

(Eden Wynne tallied 10 points for the Cardinals who play at Godinez on Saturday. Entenza Design).

CIF-SS Division 7: Laguna Hills 46, Foothill Tech 33

CIF-SS Division 9: Desert Hot Springs 50, Channel Islands 39

CIF-Central Section Quarterfinals:

Division 1: Clovis West 82, St. Joseph 40

Division 2: Monache 52, Orcutt Academy 48

Division 3: Morro Bay 37, Porterville 25: Pirates at Shafter on Friday in semifinals

Division 4: Mendota 51, Lompoc 33

Tulare Union 38, Templeton 31

Atascadero 44, Garces Memorial 37: Greyhounds host Tulare Union on Friday in semifinals

Division 5: Santa Ynez 47, Bishop Union 25: Pirates at Coalinga on Friday in semifinals