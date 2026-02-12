CIF Boys Basketball Playoffs: Blazing hot start by San Marcos; Bishop Diego upset in overtime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section First Round:

Division 1: Crean Lutheran 87, Santa Barbara 61: Brent Sharpton scored 14 points as the 3-time Channel League champion Dons ended season 19-9.

Mira Costa 57, Oaks Christian 56: Brady Sullivan scored 24 points for the Lions who end their season at 23-6.

Division 2: San Marcos 69, Calabasas 51: The Royals jumped out to a 26-2 lead after the first quarter as they ran their win streak to 10 games. Senior Brody Green scored a team-high 21 points and had 14 assists along with 6 rebounds. The Royals host Rancho Verde on Friday at 7 p.m.

(Senior Koji Hefner had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Entenza Design).

(Junior Aidan Conlan added 15 points for the Royals. Entenza Design).

Oxnard 45, North Torrance: Mikey Duran-Morales scored 19 points for the Yellowjackets who host Canyon(Anaheim) on Friday.

Westlake 65, Burbank 39:

Division 3: Temecula Valley 66, Oak Park 54 Easton Holmes scored 17 points for the Eagles.

Warren 66, Camarillo 44

Division 4: Moorpark 101, Godinez 75: Logan Stotts filled the box score with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for the Musketeers.

Corona 95, Santa Paula 91

Division 5: Rancho Mirage 54, Bishop Diego 53 (overtime): Crew Sjovold scored 12 points and Damien Krautman added 11 points for the Cardinals who finish the season 20-5 and Tri-Valley League champions.

(Rudy Blue scored 10 points for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design).

Rio Mesa 63, Arrowhead Christian Academy 56: John Kaleb Moreno scored 22 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Division 6: St. Bonaventure 58, Western 42: Walter Moore scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds while Adam Ayla tallied 12 points with 14 rebounds for the Seraphs.

Pasadena Poly 63, Grace 32

Ramona 91, Fillmore 58

Carter 72, Foothill Tech 56

Eisenhower 80, Santa Clara 73

Division 7: YULA (Yeshiva) 64, Channel Islands 41

Webb 44, Thacher 38

Division 8: Dunn 77, Animo Leadership 23

Division 9 : SM Valley Christian 88, Glendale Advent. 47

Providence SB 54, Nova Academy Early College 31

Bassett 53, Coast Union 9